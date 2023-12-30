Oak Thistle LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

