Oak Thistle LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance
Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.45.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
