Oak Thistle LLC Sells 10,896 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Match Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

