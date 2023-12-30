Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

