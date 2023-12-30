Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,744.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

