Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 9,317 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

