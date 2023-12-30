Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

