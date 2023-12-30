Oak Thistle LLC Invests $571,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

