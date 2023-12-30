Oak Thistle LLC Invests $563,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 6.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $50,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

