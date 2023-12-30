Oak Thistle LLC Invests $556,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $220.15 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

View Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.