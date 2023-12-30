Oak Thistle LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

