Oak Thistle LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

