Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 6,018 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Eisler Capital US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $122.12 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

