Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,002 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $227.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.