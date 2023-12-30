Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 18,732 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,845,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

