Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

