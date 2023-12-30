Oak Thistle LLC Buys 7,389 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 160.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

EPR stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.65.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

