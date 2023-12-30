Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $118.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

