Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 8,060 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 241.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

