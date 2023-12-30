Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

