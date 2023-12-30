Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock worth $1,490,970,840. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

