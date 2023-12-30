Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,886 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

