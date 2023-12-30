Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 116.0% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

