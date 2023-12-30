Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $353.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.58. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

