NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.66 and a 200-day moving average of $452.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.