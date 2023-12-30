NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

