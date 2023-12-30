Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $392,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

