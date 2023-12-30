NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NetApp were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 494,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

