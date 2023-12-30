Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,396 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $93.24 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

