Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

