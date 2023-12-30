Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.58. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.74 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

