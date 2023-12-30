McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.