Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 105,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 128,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

