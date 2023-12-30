LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $37.88 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

