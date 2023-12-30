Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

