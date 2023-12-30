Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,275 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 415.5% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 156,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,792 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 175.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 388.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

