Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.