Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

