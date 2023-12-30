JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,572,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

