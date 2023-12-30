Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

