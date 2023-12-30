Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Up to $123.00

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.00, but opened at $140.00. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $140.01, with a volume of 15,903 shares trading hands.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.