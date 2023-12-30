JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $508,669.20 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,001,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,741,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.8 %

FROG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

