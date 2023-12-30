iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.50

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.50 and last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.18.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.