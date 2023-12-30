iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.50

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.50 and last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.18.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21.
Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.