iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.26

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.26 and last traded at $174.26, with a volume of 17420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

