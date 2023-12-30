iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.84

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.84 and last traded at $165.58, with a volume of 89468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

