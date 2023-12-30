iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.82

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 1035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $850.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

