iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.86

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 8900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

