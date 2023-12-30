iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.81

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 13396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.