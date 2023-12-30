iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.61

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.61 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 28098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 508,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 39,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

