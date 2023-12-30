iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

